Piyush Goyal bats for promoting local products to make India self-reliant

Press Trust of India 

Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasised on the importance of promoting local products to make India self-reliant.

Addressing a session in which of founders different start-ups from the Northeast participated, he said the quality of manufacturing must be maintained as it impacts the business.

"The quality will play a key role and help companies deliver products and services that exceed expectations, helping them expand their markets," Goyal said.

He said innovators, startups and students have a big role to play in shaping the future of India, and urged them to keep contributing to the development of the nation.

He said six lakh LED bulbs are sold in India every day, helping to reduce energy consumption and create job opportunities.

He also stressed on the importance of mentorship programs for entrepreneurs in the state.

The minister is on a three-day visit to Sikkim, which started on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 23:34 IST

