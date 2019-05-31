Piyush Goyal credited with ushering in new ideas irrespective of portfolio

If there’s one thing Piyush Goyal loves to make and break, it’s records — from the highest mobile apps launched in his earlier ministry of coal and power to being the only minister to be elevated to the finance portfolio twice. Goyal has a penchant for being a thorough professional. When he was sworn in as a Cabinet minister during a reshuffle in September 2017, his mother, seated among the audience, fell sick.

Goyal took his oath and then attended to her. Of course, he thanked the security forces for taking care of his mother while he was busy taking oath. This ...