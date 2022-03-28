Play of power, money behind the issues surrounding Delhi civic bodies

You could smell it before you saw it: The mounds of garbage, in every crack and crevice of the slick roads, yellow, black, brown… dogs and pigs nosing and eating from it alike. The mass steamed as it stank, vapours rising lazily into the air. That was the scene in East Delhi in August 2015.

And in January 2016. And in January 2017, September 2018, May 2019, and January 2020. Sanitation workers in East Delhi have gone on strike every year, sometimes, twice a year, since 2015. Every time they go on strike, they claim they have not been paid arrears, retirement benefits, ...