PM Modi loosens purse strings for Sonia Gandhi's turf of Raebareli

Prime Minister on Sunday announced development and infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 10 billion for Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Modi also announced that the local railway Modern Coach Factory (MCF) would be upgraded to the global standard in near future.

During his maiden visit to Raebareli, Modi said that although the plant was conceptualised and commissioned during the previous government at the Centre, the MCF could realise its potential only during the current BJP-led dispensation.

“Between 2010 and 2014, the unit was utilising only 3 per cent of its machines and the plant was merely painting railway coaches brought here from the Kapurthala unit,” Modi said, addressing a public meeting at Lalganj in after inaugurating and laying foundation of developmental projects totalling over Rs 10 billion, including a 125-km highway costing Rs 5.50 billion.

The PM said that during the previous regime, the unit was procuring goods worth only Rs 10 million annually from local businessmen, however, this year alone the local procurement had touched almost Rs 1.25 billion.

“Since the plant capacity is being expanded, the local procurement would further go up and more jobs would be created," Modi said in the presence of UP Governor Ram Naik and chief minister

Modi also flagged off the 900th railway coach manufactured at the MCF and announced that a Rail Industrial Park had been proposed in Rae Bareli, which would directly benefit the local MSMEs.

Meanwhile, Modi attacked the over the Rafale issue, claiming that its earlier regimes were marred by kickbacks in defence deals.

Modi said that the was endangering security by putting in the dock the defence ministry, defence minister, defence forces, and now, even the Supreme Court.

Later, the PM left for Prayagraj (Allahabad) to take stock of the preparations for the 2019 Kumbh Mela. He also offered prayers at the Sangam.