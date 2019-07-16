PM Narendra Modi pulls up Ministers for shirking Parliamentary duties

-
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi interacts with BJP's women MPs over breakfast
LS Polls 2019: NDA MPs to meet on Saturday to elect Modi as their leader
Dropped Chhattisgarh's BJP MPs keep cards close to chest
Cong's 52 MPs will fight BJP every single inch, won't allow walkover: Rahul
BJP hunts for new UP chief: All eyes on state ministers, MPs and MLCs
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, cautioned Union ministers against skipping their roster duties in Parliament and said that he should be given names of all absentee ministers the same evening, sources said. Modi's displeasure over the issue of absence of ministers came at a BJP's parliamentary party meeting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU