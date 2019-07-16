JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi pulls up Ministers for shirking Parliamentary duties

Modi's displeasure over the issue of absence of ministers came at a BJP's parliamentary party meeting

Press Trust of India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the institutional structure designed for a different era needs to be changed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, cautioned Union ministers against skipping their roster duties in Parliament and said that he should be given names of all absentee ministers the same evening, sources said. Modi's displeasure over the issue of absence of ministers came at a BJP's parliamentary party meeting.
First Published: Tue, July 16 2019. 22:21 IST

