Presidential polls: Cracks in Opposition ranks as Mamata's meeting begins

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister holds a meeting with the leaders of the in the capital today. The meeting comes against the backdrop of upcoming presidential elections which are scheduled to take place on July 18. The West Bengal CM met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday in Delhi a day prior to the scheduled meeting. aims to bring the together, to put up a united fight against the BJP-led Democratic Alliance.

During Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Sharad Pawar, the former asked Pawar to become the opposition nominee for the upcoming presidential polls.

However, even before the meeting commenced, cracks started appearing in the Mamata Banerjee-led opposition meeting. According to sources, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will not be attending the meeting amid moves to forge a consensus. Sources have also stated that Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will also not be attending the meet. It is also being reported that the Aam Aadmi Party will only consider participating in the meeting after the candidate for upcoming presidential polls has been finalised.

Leaders of the are expected to join the meeting and formulate a joint strategy for the upcoming polls. TMC supremo wrote to 22 Opposition leaders last week, calling for a meeting at Delhi's Constitution Club on June 15. Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mallikarjun Kharge, MK Stalin, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hemant Soren are among the few leaders who were invited to the meet.

Apart from and Aam Aadmi Party, BJP's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal is also likely to skip the meeting. According to an NDTV report, a BJD leader stated that their party has not received any instruction from party supremo Naveen Patnaik. However, there were some parties which were not invited to the meeting, which included AIMIM and BSP. AIMIM chief Owaisi asserted that he would not have attended the meeting because of Congress. YSR Congress has also decided to skip the meeting.