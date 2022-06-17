Protester killed, trains damaged: All that happened in Agnipath fire today

-
A man died and more than 15 were injured in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as violent protests against the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath, spread to the state after continuing the third consecutive day in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Protests were also reported in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.
As the government defended itself, Opposition parties called for a special session of Parliament for discussions. Here is a wrap of the controversy.
One killed, trains torched
One person was killed in police firing in Secunderabad, the first casualty of protests against the Agnipath scheme that raged through several states for the third day on Friday with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.
Govt offers compromise and Opposition wants talks
As violence and protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme continued unabated on Friday, despite a minor “compromise” offered by the government in the form of a one-time two-year increase in the eligibility age of recruitment, Opposition parties said the government needed to call a special session of Parliament and meetings of the Defence Consultative Committee for more extensive discussions.
Arson in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh; 340 trains affected
Instances of arson were reported in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, besides some other states. Railway officials confirmed that the agitation in the east central railway zone was called off at 4:55 pm on Friday. As of Friday evening, 94 mail or express trains and 140 passenger trains were cancelled. As many as 95 trains were partially cancelled and 11 were diverted.
Protests in Jammu and Kashmir
Police resorted to lathicharge and detained several protestors after they became violent and indulged in stone pelting at Kunjwani Chowk on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in the outskirts of Jammu. One protester said that the aspirants had just started assembling when police resorted to lathicharge without any provocation.
Mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house:
Protesters in Bihar on Friday set trains on fire, and smashed window panes of buses, while some protesters in the morning sat on railway tracks and blocked roads at many places across the state. In Samastipur, agitators set ablaze two train coaches, while in Lakhisarai, a mob attacked a BJP office. Mob also attacked Bihar Dy CM Renu Devi's residence in Bettiah.
IAF’s Agnipath scheme begins June 24
The selection process by the Indian Air Force for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme will start from June 24, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Friday amid violent protests in several states against the new military enrolment model. The Chief of Air Staff told PTI that raising the upper age limit to 23 for induction under the Agnipath scheme for the year 2022 would permit a larger section of youths to enroll under the new model of recruitment.
Bengal puts districts on alert
Bengal’s government asked all district administrations to take safety measures, issuing instructions to its authorities after violent protests in neighbouring Bihar. All police stations in Kolkata and the districts have been alerted to keep tight vigil, said a government official.
Haryana suspends SMS service in part of Faridabad district
After violent protests in Palwal, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and SMS service for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure. Protests also broke out in Hisar, Fatehabad and Jhajjar in Haryana.
Delhi Metro closes some stations
National capital Delhi didn’t report large reports quiet but the entry and exit gates of some Delhi Metro were closed late afternoon after members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association staged demonstrations.
Rajnath Singh calls Agnipath 'golden opportunity'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the 'Agnipath' scheme gives a "golden opportunity" to the youth to serve the country."Due to a snag in the recruitment process in the army for two years, many youths did not get the opportunity to join the army. This is a fact. That is why, keeping in mind the future of the youth and showing sensitivity towards them, with the approval of the Prime Minister, the government has decided that this time the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers should be increased from 21 to 23 years," he said.
