Agnipath protests: Arson in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh; 340 trains affected

The protests against the Agnipath defence scheme escalated dramatically on Friday, with protesters destroying buses, trains and other infrastructure across the country. Amid raging vandalism, 340 trains of Indian Railways were affected, the railway ministry said.

As of Friday evening, 94 mail or express trains and 140 passenger trains were cancelled. As many as 95 trains were partially cancelled and 11 were diverted. By comparison, 42 trains had been fully or partially cancelled on Thursday, implying the destruction of property has increased at a rapid pace in a little over 24 hours.

The protestors have also set several trains on fire across states. "So far, a total of seven trains have been set ablaze. Six of them were passenger trains and one had no passengers," a senior railways official told Business Standard.

Instances of arson were reported in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, besides some other states. Railway officials confirmed that the agitation in the east central railway zone was called off at 4:55 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked for the destruction to stop and protesters to show restraint. "I request everybody not to take law into their own hands. Please do not destroy railway property. Railway property is your property. It's national property, for your service," the minister said. He added that the government had its ears open to all grievances against the policy and any solution could only be reached through dialogue.

In view of the backlash against the defence scheme, the Centre on Thursday announced a one-time waiver, increasing the upper-age limit for under Agnipath to 23 years, instead of the proposed 17-21-and-a-half years.

The protests come against the backdrop of a number of aspirants feeling betrayed by the government's sudden change in policy and pent-up anger against stalled recruitments in the government sector due to Covid-related disruptions.

