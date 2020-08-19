Punjab will burn if Sutlej-Yamuna canal is built: Amarinder Singh

-
Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal project, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that “Punjab will burn” if the state is forced to share water with Haryana.
At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Punjab CM called SYL an emotive issue which could disturb national security.
The meeting was convened on the directions of the SC, which asked the Centre on July 28 to mediate between the two states on the long-pending SYL issue.
