Punjab will burn if Sutlej-Yamuna canal is built: Amarinder Singh

Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal project, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that “Punjab will burn” if the state is forced to share water with Haryana.

At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekh­awat, the Punjab CM called SYL an emotive issue which could disturb security.

The meeting was conv­ened on the directions of the SC, which asked the Centre on July 28 to mediate betwe­en the two states on the long-pending SYL issue.