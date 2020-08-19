Punjab will burn if Sutlej-Yamuna canal is built: Amarinder Singh

JUST IN
The meeting was conv­ened on the directions of the SC, which asked the Centre on July 28 to mediate betwe­en the two states on the long-pending SYL issue

Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal project, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that “Punjab will burn” if the state is forced to share water with Haryana.

At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekh­awat, the Punjab CM called SYL an emotive issue which could disturb national security.

The meeting was conv­ened on the directions of the SC, which asked the Centre on July 28 to mediate betwe­en the two states on the long-pending SYL issue.
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 01:26 IST

