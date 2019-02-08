JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Lok Sabha poll campaign LIVE: Modi in Chhattisgarh, Bengal; Rahul in MP
Business Standard

Defence Ministry note objected to 'parallel' PMO-France Rafale talks: Rahul

Gandhi was quoting a report by The Hindu published today. He added the Supreme Court judgement clearing the deal is "now in question"

BS Web Team 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Congress National Convention for Minorty Department in New Delhi on Thursday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. File photo.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that a Defence Ministry note objected to ''parallel negotiations'' between the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and stakeholders on the French side on the Rafafe deal, quoting a The Hindu report.

Gandhi said that a note written by the Defence secretary commented that talks between the Prime Minister's Office and France weakened the Ministry of Defence's position in the negotiations.

The Congress president said that Rs 30,000 crore has been stolen from the country due to the deal.

Gandhi added that the Supreme Court judgement clearing the deal is "now in question".
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements