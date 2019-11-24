Rajapaksas returning to power in Sri Lanka worries Tamil Nadu politicians

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, newly elected president of Sri Lanka and former defence secretary, had it out with J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, both Tamil Nadu chief ministers in the past, over their allegations of atrocities on the Tamils during the last phase of the insurgency in 2009. His return to power, along with his brother Mahinda, former president and now prime minister, is a concern among political parties in Tamil Nadu.

As parties in the state continue to fear for the future of the Tamils in the island nation, they have sought the Centre’s help to protect them. This is ...