BSP MLAs' merger with Congress: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Friday
Rajasthan: Gehlot calls Congress Legislature meet; Pilot, rebel MLAs attend

The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also attended the meeting along with rebel MLAs.

The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday.

The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:30 IST

