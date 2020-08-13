Rajasthan: Gehlot calls Congress Legislature meet; Pilot, rebel MLAs attend

Chief Minister has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin.

Former Deputy Chief Minister also attended the meeting along with rebel MLAs.

#WATCH Jaipur: Congress leader meets CM at his residence.



Congress Legislature Party meeting to take place here, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0pIZ1vr2dM — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

Jaipur: Congress MLAs reach CM Ashok Gehlot's residence, to attend Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. https://t.co/dkmQi2qBCL pic.twitter.com/vRwE3DTGXM — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday.

The BJP in earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.