Rajasthan: Gehlot calls Congress Legislature meet; Pilot, rebel MLAs attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also attended the meeting along with rebel MLAs.
#WATCH Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence.— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020
Congress Legislature Party meeting to take place here, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0pIZ1vr2dM
The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.
Jaipur: Congress MLAs reach CM Ashok Gehlot's residence, to attend Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. https://t.co/dkmQi2qBCL pic.twitter.com/vRwE3DTGXM— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020
The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday.
The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.
