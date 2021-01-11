Rajinikanth asks fans to stop stir aimed at coercing him to join politics

-
ALSO READ
Rajinikanth makes an about turn, says won't enter electoral politics now
The Thalaiva turbulence: How will Rajini's political entry impact TN polls
LIVE: Rajinikanth to launch political party, contest Tamil Nadu 2021 polls
LIVE: Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president
Actor Rajininkath to launch political party in Jan, to announce date in Dec
-
Actor Rajinikanth has asked his fans to accept his decision of not wanting to enter politics now and urged them to desist from holding protests.
He issued a statement a day after thousands of his fans staged a protest in Chennai asking him to reconsider his decision.
In the statement Rajinikanth asked the fans not to pain him by insisting that he enters politics. He said he had already made his decision about not entering electoral politics.
On Sunday, fans of the actor Rajinikanth held a demonstration urging their screen idol to plunge into Tamil Nadu politics.
The actor’s fans held banners reading 'Va Thalaivaa Va’ (Come Leader Come), ‘Ippo Illaina, Eppovum Illai’ (If Not Now, Never) and urged Rajinikanth to get into state politics as he had announced earlier.
The actor took U-turn from his earlier stand that he would float his party in January 2021 and that an announcement in that regard would be made on December 31, 2020. On December 29, Rajinikanth announced his decision not to get into Tamil Nadu politics, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as it would risk his health condition.
On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.
Early last month, Rajinikanth sounded his poll bugle against the ruling AIADMK government as well as against the major opposition party DMK.
Earlier he said: "The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. Political change is important and is a compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU