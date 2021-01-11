Rajinikanth asks fans to stop stir aimed at coercing him to join politics

Actor has asked his fans to accept his decision of not wanting to enter now and urged them to desist from holding protests.

He issued a statement a day after thousands of his fans staged a protest in Chennai asking him to reconsider his decision.

In the statement asked the fans not to pain him by insisting that he enters He said he had already made his decision about not entering electoral

On Sunday, fans of the actor held a demonstration urging their screen idol to plunge into Tamil Nadu politics.

The actor’s fans held banners reading 'Va Thalaivaa Va’ (Come Leader Come), ‘Ippo Illaina, Eppovum Illai’ (If Not Now, Never) and urged Rajinikanth to get into state politics as he had announced earlier.

The actor took U-turn from his earlier stand that he would float his party in January 2021 and that an announcement in that regard would be made on December 31, 2020. On December 29, Rajinikanth announced his decision not to get into Tamil Nadu politics, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as it would risk his health condition.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

Early last month, Rajinikanth sounded his poll bugle against the ruling AIADMK government as well as against the major opposition party DMK.

Earlier he said: "The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. Political change is important and is a compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything."