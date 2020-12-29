Rajinikanth makes an about turn, says won't enter electoral politics now

Within a month of announcing his plans to enter politics, actor made a dramatic U-turn to stay away from it citing his health conditions, which he said, was a warning from god. The actor said that that he would serve people without entering electoral



Rajinikanth's decision comes a day after he was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was treated for high blood pressure for three days.



On December 3, the actor decided to launch a political party in January. A formal announcement was to be made on December 31. "In the Assembly elections in 2021, with the support of the people, the party will surely win and give a honest, transparent, corruption free and no caste or creed spiritual A miracle will surely happen," the actor had said in a tweet then.



However, on Tuesday, in a three-page letter that was tweeted, the actor apologised to Rajini Makkal Mandram and people who feel disappointed by his decision. “Only I know the pain while making this announcement,” he said. The actor said that he did want people who believed in him to become a scapegoat.



The actor said that he was taking immuno suppressants. Even if he was vaccinated for coronavirus, if his health deteriorates during election tours, those travelling with him would have emotional and financial sufferings.



While his fans will be disappointed with the actor's decision, political experts said that it was expected.