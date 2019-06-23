Rajya Sabha may not be a stumbling block for Modi govt come 2020

The Election Commission has announced by-polls to six Rajya Sabha seats on July 5, including the one vacated by BJP chief Amit Shah following his election to the Lok Sabha. Votes will be counted on July 5.

The Congress had demanded that the by-polls to the two vacant seats in Gujarat be held together as it felt that it could win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani. The Congress felt that in case of separate elections, the BJP would have an advantage as it is the ruling party and it can win both the seats. The Gujarat seats fell ...