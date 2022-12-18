JUST IN
Business Standard

Reading the tea leaves in Bihar amid political pulls and pressures

Separated by age, experience and politics, yet joined by a shared purpose: taking on BJP in 2024. Satyavrat Mishra analyses the political pulls and pressures in the state

Topics
Bihar | Nitish Kumar | JDU

Satyavrat Mishra 

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav
'I am neither the prime ministerial candidate nor the CM candidate. My goal is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tejashwi has to be encouraged'

On a cold December 13 evening, when Bihar Chief (CM) Minister Nitish Kumar invited the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for a meeting, most leaders had one question on their mind. A day earlier in Nalanda, the Bihar CM had said he would take his deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav ‘even further’, vaguely indicating a change.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 22:09 IST

