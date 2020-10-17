Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was as important to respect women in today's world as it was to worship a goddess.
Wishing people on the occasion of Navratri, he said, "In today's world respecting women is as important as it is to worship a goddess."
The comments come close on the heels of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, over which the Congress has launched a major political offensive against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
