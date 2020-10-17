JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

J&K BJP chief slams Chidambaram, says he may have links with ISI, Naxalites
Business Standard

Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul

The Congress leader highlighted the need to respect women in today's world

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | women empowerment | Indian society

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was as important to respect women in today's world as it was to worship a goddess.

Wishing people on the occasion of Navratri, he said, "In today's world respecting women is as important as it is to worship a goddess."

The comments come close on the heels of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, over which the Congress has launched a major political offensive against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 21:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU