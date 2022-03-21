Ruling YSR Congress says it desires three capitals for growth of Andhra

-
: The setback in the High Court notwithstanding, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday once again said it desires to have three capitals, one in each region, to ensure inclusive and balanced growth.
Replying to a query from the ruling YSR Congress members C Ramachandraiah, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and D Srinivas in the Legislative Council, Minister for Finance and Planning Buggana Rajendranath said the State has adopted the policy of decentralisation with an intent to take administration close to the citizens and, thereby, bring the common man into the mainstream of development.
The government desires to have three capitals one in each region to ensure inclusive growth, he said.
With focus on decentralised development, he said the government issued a notification for formation of 26 districts. This will ensure that the administration is more proximate to people, he added.
On March 3, a three-member Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, ruled that the State Legislature lacked competence to make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital.
Also, the court ordered them to complete the infrastructural development like roads, drinking water, drains, electricity in the Amaravati Capital City and Region within a month.
