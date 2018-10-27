Sabarimala row: Shah warns Kerala govt over implementation of SC order

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief on Saturday “warned” Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in against implementing the Supreme Court order on allowing entry of women into

On a visit to Kannur in Kerala, Shah said there were several Supreme Court judgments that have not been implemented, including Jallikattu, restriction of height for dahi-handi during Janmashthami and mosques to remove loudspeakers.

The BJP chief accused the government of unfairly arresting 2,000 party workers, and warned the government of more protests on the Sabarimala issue and against its interference in religious traditions of the people. Shah claimed there were several temples in the country where only women are allowed entry.



Shah said an “emergency-like” situation prevailed in with the state government “playing with fire” in quelling with “brutal force” protests by Ayyappa devotees over Sabarimala issue. He said the government was “conspiring against temples”.

Shah warned Vijayan that he would have to pay a “heavy price” if this continued, as BJP workers “would not hesitate to pull down the government”. The BJP was planning to launch agitations from October 30-November 12 to protect the rituals and traditions of the hill shrine, he said.





In a statement, Vijayan said: “Amit Shah, who threatened to oust the government, must remember that this government did not come to power at the mercy of the BJP but with the support of the people of this state.”

“It must also be noted that the BJP leader dared to threaten a democratically elected government because of it stood by Supreme Court verdict and its commitment to protect fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” Vijayan said. “Shah’s statement also reveals the true colour of and ”

The CM said Shah’s speech gives the message that the “electoral verdict will be sabotaged. All democratic-minded people should raise their voice against this”. The BJP chief’s argument that gender equality must not be implemented through laws is a precursor to the arguments that caste based discrimination must not be abolished by law, Vijayan said. “His ramblings also reveal their indebtedness to the obsolete views of gender equality propounded by Manusmriti,” he said.





“Civil society, which upholds fundamental rights including gender equality, must rise against these uncivilised ideologies,” Vijayan added.



The state witnessed massive protests from devotees at various places, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pamba, against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter the shrine when it was opened for monthly poojas from October 17-22.

State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said Shah is threatening to oust the “Try to win a few seats in the assembly. Your frustration is understandable,” Isaac tweeted.