JUST IN
PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru over Kashmir issue
Kharge promises 'collective decisions' if he becomes Congress President
When Mulayam and Pawar dashed Sonia Gandhi's prime ministerial hopes
Mulayam Singh Yadav (1939-2022): The Samajwadi who held sway over UP
Samajwadi Party founder, former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82
Valmiki community lagging behind, has to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat
40-headed Ravana seized 'bow and arrow' of Lord Ram: Uddhav Thackeray
Stalin calls upon DMK cadres to be prepared for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Cong Prez candidate Tharoor calls himself a catalyst of change in party
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today
Business Standard

Safai prepares with helipads, water proof pandals to bid adieu to Mulayam

Multiple helipads, water proof pandals and an unprecedented police bandobast will mark the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village Sefai

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Samajwadi Party

IANS  |  Sefai (Etawah) 

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Multiple helipads, water proof pandals and an unprecedented police bandobast will mark the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village Sefai on Tuesday afternoon.

The cremation of the late leader is expected to be attended by a large number of VVIPs.

"As of now we cannot disclose the names but the tentative list includes a large number of top politicians from the Centre and state," said a senior district official.

Workers have been up all night preparing the ground for cremation, space for parking of cars and helipads.

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, said, "The body will be brought to the 'pandal' for the last 'darshan' on Tuesday morning. It will be taken to the cremation ground around 3.p.m."

"The cremation will be held at the family cremation site also called 'Samadhi Sthal' near the Sefai Mahotsav venue. It was here that Mulayam Singh's brother Ratan Singh Yadav was also cremated," he said.

A pyre of sandalwood is being prepared for his last rites and party workers and perfume traders from Kannauj are reaching Sefai with sandalwood and flowers.

--IANS

amita/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mulayam Singh Yadav

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 10:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU