Sena backs TMC's demand for discussion on economic slowdown in Parliament

We learned from Jaitley the importance of relations and how to maintain them, said Sanjay Raut

BS Reporter 

The Shiv Sena, which has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, on Monday signed a notice moved by the Trinamool Congress demanding a discussion on the economic slowdown. During obituary references to former finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha, Sena MP Sanjay Raut took potshots at the BJP. “We learned from Jaitley the importance of relations and how to maintain them,” Raut said, which his colleagues took to mean the recent severing of ties between old allies BJP and Sena.
