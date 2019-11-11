Shiv Sena minister in Modi govt says will resign, slams Delhi environment

JUST IN
Govt afraid of truth, suppressing farmer suicides' report: Priyanka Gandhi
On November 10, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had inivited Shiv Sena to inform him if it could form government

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise | Credits: @AGSawant

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Monday morning announced his resignation as minister of heavy industries and public enterprise in the Narendra Modi goverment, lashing out at the "environment in Delhi" as his party clashed with the BJP.

The Sena spokesperson's statement comes amid the continued logjam over Maharashtra's government formation.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, Sawant said "Sena's side is the truth.

Why stay in Delhi in such a false environment?"

On November 10, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had inivited Shiv Sena to inform him if it could form government.

First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 08:39 IST

