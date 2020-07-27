JUST IN
Gehlot, MLAs speak to PM, President to resolve Rajasthan political crisis
Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala (L), Avinash Pandey (2nd from L) and Ajay Maken (R) speaks to media, outside a hotel in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet's recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.

This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan.

Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place.

It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:27 IST

