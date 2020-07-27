Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet

-
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.
The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet's recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.
This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan.
Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place.
It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.
