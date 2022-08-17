Setback for Palaniswami, HC rules in favour of OPS in AIADMK power tussle

The Madras on Wednesday said Edappady K Palaniswami’s appointment as the general secretary of AIADMK was invalid, reverting Tamil Nadu’s main Opposition party to a system where the former chief minister shares leadership with rival O Panneerselvam.

The court asked the party to maintain the status quo before June 23, meaning Panneerselvam (or OPS as he is called sometimes) will be the coordinator and Palaniswami the co-coordinator.

AIADMK’s general council on June 23 appointed as its interim general secretary and expelled OPS from its membership for allegedly working against the party. OPS approached the court and pleaded that his rival has no right to expel him. In response, reportedly argued before the court that OPS no longer held posts in the party.

The two politicians reached a dual leadership formula after the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, seeking to keep the former chief minister’s aide V K Sasikala away from the party. Sasikala was made the general secretary for a brief period, but she was later expelled. The rift between the two leaders intensified during Rajya Sabha elections this year when OPS demanded seats for his loyalists. Political analysts believe that the BJP’s efforts to gain space in is a major reason for looking for single leadership.

The general committee resolution alleged that OPS had acted against the party’s interests. It also cited him taking the legal route to stall the general committee meeting on June 23 also as an anti-party activity.

"This verdict proves justice, dharma, party workers, people and especially the Almighty will not accept usurping a political party by force, let alone someone's house," OPS said in a statement, according to PTI on Wednesday.

K P Munsusamy, a senior leader and former minister, said the party high command will respond after reading the court order.