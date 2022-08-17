Setback for Palaniswami, HC rules in favour of OPS in AIADMK power tussle

-
ALSO READ
OPS, EPS, AIADMK: Fight and factions in Tamil Nadu party explained
EPS is winner as AIADMK council scraps dual leadership, expels OPS
A jaggery trader turned AIADMK supremo: The rise of Edappadi K Palaniswami
Covid-19 infections rise to 60 at IIT Madras; authorities on high-alert
The renewal of old rivalries in Tamil Nadu over 'single leadership' issue
-
The Madras High Court on Wednesday said Edappady K Palaniswami’s appointment as the general secretary of AIADMK was invalid, reverting Tamil Nadu’s main Opposition party to a system where the former chief minister shares leadership with rival O Panneerselvam.
The court asked the party to maintain the status quo before June 23, meaning Panneerselvam (or OPS as he is called sometimes) will be the coordinator and Palaniswami the co-coordinator.
AIADMK’s general council on June 23 appointed Palaniswami as its interim general secretary and expelled OPS from its membership for allegedly working against the party. OPS approached the court and pleaded that his rival has no right to expel him. In response, Palaniswami reportedly argued before the court that OPS no longer held posts in the party.
The two politicians reached a dual leadership formula after the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, seeking to keep the former chief minister’s aide V K Sasikala away from the party. Sasikala was made the general secretary for a brief period, but she was later expelled. The rift between the two leaders intensified during Rajya Sabha elections this year when OPS demanded seats for his loyalists. Political analysts believe that the BJP’s efforts to gain space in Tamil Nadu is a major reason for Palaniswami looking for single leadership.
The general committee resolution alleged that OPS had acted against the party’s interests. It also cited him taking the legal route to stall the general committee meeting on June 23 also as an anti-party activity.
"This verdict proves justice, dharma, party workers, people and especially the Almighty will not accept usurping a political party by force, let alone someone's house," OPS said in a statement, according to PTI on Wednesday.
K P Munsusamy, a senior AIADMK leader and former minister, said the party high command will respond after reading the court order.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU