Maharashtra: Setback for Uddhav, SC allows floor test in assembly tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wendesday refused to stay Thursday's floor test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Supreme Court issued notice on Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea and said that tomorrow's floor test will be subject to the outcome of the present petition. The apex court will hear his plea on July 11. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove majority on Thursday.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala heard arguments on behalf of Shiv Sena, its rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, and the Governor on the plea in the hearing conducted after 5 pm through hybrid mode.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, sought balancing of equity and deferment of holding of the floor test on Thursday saying “Governors are not angels, they are humans”.
On the contrary, Shinde and the Governor, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought the floor test.
“Floor test can't brook any delay and the Governor in totality is satisfied. Based on relevant materials, a floor test has to be held,” the top law officer told the bench on behalf of the Governor.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the MVA government at 11 am on Thursday.
