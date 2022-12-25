JUST IN
RLD's win in UP's Khatauli by-poll worrisome for BJP, say political pundits
Doors of party always open for secular-minded people: J&K Congress chief
AAP challenges BJP to field their own candidate for MCD mayor post
Resigning from Cong in support of Azad was blunder: Ex J&K DyCM Tara Chand
ED, CBI, IT dept scared what order will come next from top, says Gehlot
Reading the tea leaves in Bihar amid political pulls and pressures
Small parties in UP likely to join hands with SP for 2024 LS polls
Nitish Kumar needs glue that holds a divided Opposition together in Bihar
Before 2017, 'vasooli' was rampant in recruitment, says Adityanath
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks for boycotting Chinese goods, slams BJP govt
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» North
Polls in 3 NE states crucial for BJP's dreams, Cong survival, Oppn unity
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RLD's win in UP's Khatauli by-poll worrisome for BJP, say political pundits

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the principal Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), trounced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Khatauli Assembly by-poll in Muzaffarnagar district

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | RLD | UP Polls

Virendra Singh Rawat 

Madan Bhaiya after winning Khatauli Assembly by-election
Madan Bhaiya after winning Khatauli Assembly by-election

A seemingly inconsequential Assembly by-election in the western Uttar Pradesh hinterland has put the simmering agenda of the farmers on the boil again in the predominantly sugarcane-rich region.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU