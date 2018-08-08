Some broken, some kept: A look at the promises made by PM Modi on August 15

On August 15, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

This will be his fifth such address after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, and his last before he goes to seek another term in the general elections next year -- if they are held on schedule. The Independence Day address made by the Prime Minister every year is important not only because of the occasion, but also because it presents the PM a chance to inform the citizens of the state of the nation and provides a glimpse into the government’s ...