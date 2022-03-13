Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress president, says news website quoting source

-
ALSO READ
The tangled skeins of Congress' leadership come to the fore at CWC meet
IND W vs PAK W Prediction: Toss, India and Pakistan Playing 11 at CWC 2022
CWC 2022 IND W vs PAK W Preview: Arch-rivals open campaign on Super Sunday
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
CWC 2022 IND W vs WI W: Toss, India and West Indies Playing 11 prediction
-
A news website flashed an alert on Sunday evening, with a message citing sources that Congress Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress president.
Fifty-seven members of the party met in the capital today to assess the reasons for the party's poor performance in the recent assembly polls held in five states.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the meeting, in which Congress dissidents were reported to have been grossly outnumbered by the so-called Gandhi family loyalists.
More details awaited
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU