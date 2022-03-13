JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot backs Rahul Gandhi for Congress president
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress president, says news website quoting source

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the meeting, in which Congress dissidents were reported to have been grossly outnumbered by Gandhi family loyalists.

Topics
Sonia Gandhi | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi, Interim Congress President
Sonia Gandhi, Interim Congress President

A news website flashed an alert on Sunday evening, with a message citing sources that Congress Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress president.

Fifty-seven members of the party met in the capital today to assess the reasons for the party's poor performance in the recent assembly polls held in five states.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the meeting, in which Congress dissidents were reported to have been grossly outnumbered by the so-called Gandhi family loyalists.

More details awaited

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, March 13 2022. 21:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU