State scan: For the Akalis in Punjab, the future lies in their past

By 2027, when Punjab goes to the polls again, Sukhbir Badal will have been out of power for almost a decade, his longest stint in the political wilderness. Moreover, the Akalis, who have ruled the state alongside the Congress in a bipolar polity for decades, are now displaced even from their perch of the principal opposition party in the state for two successive terms.

After a humiliating debacle in the recently concluded elections, Badal sent out a committee across the state. Though composed of MPs, MLAs, and local leaders, the committee formed smaller groups of workers who panned out ...