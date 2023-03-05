JUST IN
State scan: Punjab may be seeing a resurgence in extremist Sikh politics
Kushwaha's exit may hurt Nitish as BJP goes fishing for JD-U weak links
They do not want to bring Ram Rajya: Akhilesh to UP CM over Samajwad remark
Heated exchanges between AAP, Congress during Punjab governor's address
Delhi became capital of corruption, scams under Kejriwal, alleges BJP
Aggressive strategy to be adopted to corner Cong in Budget: Jai Ram Thakur
BJP grew flowers using bulldozers from thorns you planted: UP CM Yogi to SP
Delhi LG recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to Prez for appointment
CBI should also probe Punjab's excise policy, says BJP's Tarun Chugh
Corruption charges against me despite working honestly for 8 yrs: Sisodia
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» North
Karnataka polls: A new experiment in political mobilisation, says Manor
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

State scan: Punjab may be seeing a resurgence in extremist Sikh politics

Punjab may be seeing a resurgence in extremist Sikh politics. Politicians warn that admiring the problem instead of taking steps to solve it could worsen the situation

Topics
Punjab | Politics | extremist content

Aditi Phadnis 

Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, the trigger of the turmoil, came out of Amritsar Central Jail while raising slogans of â€˜Raj Karega Khalsaâ€™ and â€˜Amritpal Singh Jindabadâ€™
Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, the trigger of the turmoil, came out of Amritsar Central Jail while raising slogans of â€˜Raj Karega Khalsaâ€™ and â€˜Amritpal Singh Jindabadâ€™ (Photo: PTI)

Last month’s events in Ajnala, Punjab, were both shocking and mysterious. Supporters of Amritpal Singh, who claims to have “inherited” the leadership of an organisation called Waris Punjab De, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala, on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case of kidnapping, be released. The police capitulated and released Toofan.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU