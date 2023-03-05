State scan: Punjab may be seeing a resurgence in extremist Sikh politics

Last month’s events in Ajnala, Punjab, were both shocking and mysterious. Supporters of Amritpal Singh, who claims to have “inherited” the leadership of an organisation called Waris De, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala, on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case of kidnapping, be released. The police capitulated and released Toofan.

