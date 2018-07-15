State scan: Tamil Nadu govt is caving in under pressure from green lobbies

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on May 23 issued directions to disconnect power supply to the copper smelter facility of Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta Group company, in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. A government order to shut down the unit permanently followed on May 28, calming the sentiments of the anti-Sterlite protesters.

Almost a month later, the board ordered the closure of the Madura Coats textile unit at Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district. While Sterlite Copper approached the National Green Tribunal, Delhi, after taking some time, the garment-manufacturing firm was fast to ...