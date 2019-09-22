Story in numbers: With privilege comes neglect for some Rajya Sabha MPs

Of the 213 sitting members analysed, as many as 124 have not provided any details, the data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows. Up to 20 per cent of the compliant members have a pecuniary interest, it shows. Shareholding and professional engagement are the areas where a higher proportion of members have a pecuniary interest.

In the paid consultancy domain, less than 1 per cent have made a declaration. About 11 per cent preside as directors in firms. The BJP’s R K Sinha from Bihar has come on the top in shareholding-related pecuniary interest by ...