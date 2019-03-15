Sunil Arora's big test: Will Chief Election Commissioner match expectations

Sukumar Sen, the first chief election commissioner (CEC) of independent India, put in place the structure for holding elections in an overwhelmingly illiterate and feudal country. If Sen’s legacy was the guiding light for the subsequent 22 CECs of India, the touchstone of success is being compared favourably with T N Seshan, the 10th chief election commissioner.

Seshan, who served from 1990 to 1996, brought about significant electoral reforms, primarily in curbing the use of muscle power that had come to mar the electoral process since the 1970s. Sunil Arora, the incumbent CEC ...