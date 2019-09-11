TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh, were placed under house arrest, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the agency had reported that the Andhra Pradesh police had put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of the party's call for the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally, alleging political violence by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. According to ANI, the police said that TDP had no permission for the rally.
