TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh have been put under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/g5DnQMz5N5— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
Andhra Pradesh police have put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party's call for ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally,today,alleging political violence by YSRCP. Sec 144 imposed in Narasaraopeta,Sattenapalle,Palnadu&Gurajala. Police say TDP has no permission for 'chalo atmakur'— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
