The House and Adani: Second half of Budget session will resume on March 14

Just when a controversy had broken out around the purchase of Rafale aircraft ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, psephologist and politician Yogendra Yadav sought to establish the conditions in which corruption allegations could become a factor in elections: “The history of Indian elections tells us that there are six conditions for corruption allegations to become a game changer. First, there should be a general context of public disquiet over corruption. Second, there should be a critical case that symbolises corruption. Third, some independent evidence should confirm the allegations. Fourth, the regime’s counter should not be plausible. Five, mass communication should take this to the public at large. Six, there should be a credible alternative for people to junk the regime. The Rafale case meets the first four Cs; everything now hinges on the last two.” Exactly which ingredient was missing needs analysis. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) improved its electoral result.