TMC's Anubrata Mondal sent to 10-day CBI remand; here's what we know so far

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee loses pole position in Opposition
West Bengal to carve out seven new districts, total number rises to 30
Will alleged scam in West Bengal impact the Trinamool Congress adversely?
NSE colo case: CBI books Sebi, NSE officials for defrauding exchange
CBIC clarifies on GST to be levied on EVs, mangoes, cattle feed
-
Trinamool Congress leader, Anubrata Mondal, was remanded in a 10-day CBI custody on Thursday, in connection with a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.
Mondal was arrested from his Bolpur residence, on the allegation that he was not cooperating with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
On Wednesday, Mondal wrote to CBI about his inability to appear citing "illness" as a reason, PTI reported.
The TMC Birbhum district president, who is in his 60s, attached copies of two prescriptions along with his letter and sought two weeks time from the officers of the probe agency to appear before them at its city office.
The two teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are conducting parallel probes into the cattle and coal smuggling cases as well the post-poll violence in West Bengal, doubt that Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, who is a suspect in both the cases, will again use medical prescriptions to avoid future summons for interrogation.
Till date, the leader has avoided seven summons by CBI using the SSKM prescription as a shield. The investigating agency is conducting parrellel probes in the cattle and coal smuggling cases, as well as post poll-violence in the state.
In June, as many as four houses and few kg of gold were found in the asset list of Sehgal Hossain, the personal bodyguard of Mondal. After talking to Hossain's neighbours in Domkal, CBI learnt that Hossain's upward graph in financial status started three years ago when he was appointed as Mondal's bodyguard.
Falling apart
Soon after Mondal's arrest on Thursday, the TMC leadership has started distancing itself from the party strongman.
A similar approach was taken after former state minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.
Commenting on Mondal's arrest, veteran TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, said: "If anyone commits a crime, he or she will have to face the consequences. Again, if he (Mondal) claims innocence, the onus is on him to prove that."
Following the same lines, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the party's stand is clear on such issues and that zero tolerance is shown against anyone found involved in immoral activities.
"We will follow the same policy in this case as well. At the same time, I want to ask as to whether central agencies like the ED and CBI are maintaining an unbiased approach since they are silent and inactive about erring BJP leaders, be it in West Bengal or elsewhere in the country," Bhattacharya said.
Whether the party would adopt a similar strategy with Mondal as it did in the case of Partha Chatterjee -- stripping of all party portfolio and suspension, Bhattacharya said the decision will be taken by the highest leadership.
Meanwhile, TMC legislator Madan Mitra, ridiculed Mondal for ducking successive CBI summons.
"The party never asked him to avoid CBI summons. He did that out of his own wish. Previously, I had been summoned several times by the central agencies in connection with the Saradha chit fund probe. I always cooperated with the agencies," Mitra said.
Taking a jibe at the Trinamool for its distancing approach, CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim said, "When Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal acted as the principal fund arrangers, they were assets for the party. Now how can the party deny having ties with them after their arrest?"
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU