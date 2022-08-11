TMC's Anubrata Mondal sent to 10-day CBI remand; here's what we know so far

Trinamool Congress leader, Anubrata Mondal, was remanded in a 10-day custody on Thursday, in connection with a case in .

Mondal was from his Bolpur residence, on the allegation that he was not cooperating with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Wednesday, Mondal wrote to about his inability to appear citing "illness" as a reason, PTI reported.

The TMC Birbhum district president, who is in his 60s, attached copies of two prescriptions along with his letter and sought two weeks time from the officers of the probe agency to appear before them at its city office.

The two teams of (CBI), which are conducting parallel probes into the and coal cases as well the post-poll violence in West Bengal, doubt that Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, who is a suspect in both the cases, will again use medical prescriptions to avoid future summons for interrogation.

Till date, the leader has avoided seven summons by using the SSKM prescription as a shield. The investigating agency is conducting parrellel probes in the and coal cases, as well as post poll-violence in the state.

In June, as many as four houses and few kg of gold were found in the asset list of Sehgal Hossain, the personal bodyguard of Mondal. After talking to Hossain's neighbours in Domkal, CBI learnt that Hossain's upward graph in financial status started three years ago when he was appointed as Mondal's bodyguard.

Falling apart

Soon after Mondal's arrest on Thursday, the TMC leadership has started distancing itself from the party strongman.

A similar approach was taken after former state minister Partha Chatterjee was by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.

Commenting on Mondal's arrest, veteran TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, said: "If anyone commits a crime, he or she will have to face the consequences. Again, if he (Mondal) claims innocence, the onus is on him to prove that."

Following the same lines, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the party's stand is clear on such issues and that zero tolerance is shown against anyone found involved in immoral activities.

"We will follow the same policy in this case as well. At the same time, I want to ask as to whether central agencies like the ED and CBI are maintaining an unbiased approach since they are silent and inactive about erring BJP leaders, be it in or elsewhere in the country," Bhattacharya said.

Whether the party would adopt a similar strategy with Mondal as it did in the case of Partha Chatterjee -- stripping of all party portfolio and suspension, Bhattacharya said the decision will be taken by the highest leadership.

Meanwhile, TMC legislator Madan Mitra, ridiculed Mondal for ducking successive CBI summons.

"The party never asked him to avoid CBI summons. He did that out of his own wish. Previously, I had been summoned several times by the central agencies in connection with the Saradha chit fund probe. I always cooperated with the agencies," Mitra said.

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool for its distancing approach, CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim said, "When Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal acted as the principal fund arrangers, they were assets for the party. Now how can the party deny having ties with them after their arrest?"