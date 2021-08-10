Top headlines: SC fines 8 political parties; CIL Q1 net profit jumps 52%

-
SC fines 8 parties for non-compliance with its order on criminal candidates
In a bid to decriminalise politics, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held nine major political parties guilty of contempt and fined eight of them, including the Congress and the BJP, for not complying with directions in its February 2020 judgment, on making public criminal records of candidates selected for polls.
A bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said: "Though we have held the Respondent No 3 to 9, 11 and 12 guilty of having committed contempt of our order dated February 13, 2020, taking into consideration that these were the first elections which were conducted after issuance of our directions, we are inclined to take a lenient view in the matter." Read more
Coal India Q1 consolidated net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 3,174 cr
State-owned Coal India Limited on Tuesday reported 52.5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,174 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. It was Rs 2,080 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 37% to Rs 25,282 crore as against Rs 18,487 crore in June 2020. Read more
Third Covid-19 wave unlikely to be as devastating as second: FinMin
The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that the third wave of the Covid-19 is unlikely to be as devastating as second wave as about 68 per cent of the population above six years has antibodies which would reduce the likelihood of infection.
However, it raised concerns over resurgence of the active cases which have picked up in July-end, with the positivity rate inching up to 2.42 per cent during the month. Read more
Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money
Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters.
It is an experiment taking place across Silicon Valley, which often sets trends for other large employers. Read more
