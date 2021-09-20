Trinamool is treating by-polls as a precursor to the Lok Sabha elections

After the high-octane Assembly election in West Bengal, a by-poll would have gone unnoticed. But when the name of the candidate is Mamata Banerjee, who happens to have lost her seat despite landing the party to a thumping victory, the chances of a low-key by-poll are but remote. The party flags, posters, cut-outs along the road to Bhabanipur signal that it is battle-ready.

The Election Commission has allowed only door-to-door campaigns and street corners and not rallies. But there is no stopping a high-voltage campaign. In the season of floor-crossings between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ...