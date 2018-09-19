Turning the tables: How BJP is making the Congress more BJP than BJP

When the Indian National Congress begins its Ram Van Gama Yatra on September 23 from the banks of the Betwa river in Orcha town of Madhya Pradesh, it will be doing more than just retracing the mythical route taken by Lord Rama while on his way to his self-imposed 14-year exile.

The Congress, which has not been allowed to return to power in the state since December 2003, would be hoping this Rama yatra ends its 14 years in the wilderness in the state. A yatra of Lord Ram, which one would associate more with the Congress’ political opponents, is an indicator of the not-so-silent ...