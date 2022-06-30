Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM after SC go-ahead to floor test

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned late on Wednesday evening after the Supreme Court refused to stay Thursday's floor test in the Assembly.
Earlier in the day, the top court said the floor of the House is the only way to settle these issues of democracy, observed the Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu’s plea against Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.
A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala also asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Prabhu, how can floor test impacts the disqualification process or interfere with the powers of the speaker to conduct disqualification proceeding. “Our understanding is that floor of the house is the only way to settle these issues of democracy,” the bench said.
Singhvi told the apex court that people who have changed sides do not reflect the will of people and heavens won’t fall if the floor test is not held on Thursday.
Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction is in a “hopeless minority” within the party and a floor test in the Assembly is the best way to stop horse-trading.
Shinde's counsel told the vacation bench that any delay in the floor test would cause more damage to the democratic polity.
Meanwhile, after spending eight days in Assam, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, left Guwahati on Wednesday evening for Goa. A charter plane of private carrier SpiceJet took off at 6.56 pm from the Guwahati airport for the Dabolim airport in Goa, official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU