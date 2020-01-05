Under the Palaniswami-led AIADMK, Tamil Nadu has quietly climbed to the top

The AIADMK became more stable and Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, stronger last year despite threats to his government. He managed not only to retain power but also led Tamil Nadu to top slot in good governance rankings.

The Good Governance Index (GGI), released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Centre for Good Governance, has now put the state on top among 18 big states. The ranking was based on the scores achieved in nine sectors — agriculture and allied sectors, environment, public health, public infra and ...