Union Budget ignores glaring issue of unemployment, says Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
MGNREGA: Is the govt expecting unemployment levels to change soon?
Fuel prices will be raised a day after election results, says P Chidambaram
Budget 2022 expectations LIVE: Jobs, tax reduction amid pandemic, and more
What should you expect from the Budget session?
-
Former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram criticised the NDA government’s budget for glossing over the alarming issue of unemployment faced by the country’s youth.
Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha that the Budget Speech mentioned that six million jobs would be created in five years through the PM Gati Shakti initiative, when the annual addition to the labour force is 4.75 million. The former finance minister said of India’s workforce of 940 million, only 520 million have some kind of job, regular or irregular. He further said that India has a median age of 28.43, meaning that 50 per cent of Indians are below this age, and presumably looking for jobs.
“The government had promised two crore (20 million) jobs a year, and they should report to us how many jobs were created,” Chidambaram said. Attributing the CMIE data on unemployment, Chidambaram said urban unemployment was 7.9 per cent, and rural unemployment was 6.54 per cent. “And the Budget Speech had one statement about job creation that through Gati Shakti and infrastructure 60 lakh (six million) jobs will be created in five years. So that is about 12 (1.2 million) lakh jobs, what will the rest do?” he said.
He stated that there were 8,72,243 vacancies in the central government as on March 31, 2021, and the Government of India recruited 78,264 persons to these vacancies leaving nearly 800,000 vacancies vacant as of today.
Chidambaram also said that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should provide clarity on growth and inflation numbers projected by the government. The Union Budget projects nominal growth for FY23 to be 11.1 per cent while Economic Survey has estimated India’s real growth for next year at eight per cent. Real growth is adjusted for inflation. “If nominal nominal growth will be 11.1 and real growth will be eight per cent, in which event is the finance minister assuring this house that inflation will be only about 3.1 per cent. One of numbers is wrong!” he said.
He also said that the government has lowered the MGNREGA allocation in the Budget from Rs 98,000 crore to Rs 73,000 crore. “Welfare has been thrown to the wind, and work has not been created,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU