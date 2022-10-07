UP: Portion of Purvanchal Expressway caves in, Congress lashes out

-
ALSO READ
Purvanchal Expressway caves in following incessant rains, gets repaired
UP: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway on July 16
Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr
Double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway; 8 dead, 16 injured
UP's Jalaun gears up for PM's visit to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway
-
Four people were injured after a portion of the newly constructed Purvanchal Expressway caved in following heavy rain here, officials said.
The expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in February-March.
Four people travelling in a car suffered injuries in the accident, officials said. They have been hospitalised.
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) first stopped traffic on the highway before diverting it.
District Magistrate Raveesh Gupta said, "A part of the expressway in Haliyapur police station limits caved in on Thursday night. The UPEIDA security officer reached the spot and set up a diversion.
"Most of the repair and maintenance work was completed by Friday morning."
Reacting to the expressway caving in, the Congress tweeted in Hindi, "UP's Purvanchal Expressway has caved in. Thousands of crores were spent (to build it), but it could not bear the rain. A car entered a 15-feet big pit. Just before the UP (Assembly) elections, PM Modi had inaugurated the incomplete ('aadhe adhure') expressway. Now, the result is out. Modi ji...
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 19:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU