Upendra Kushwaha: The Bihar leader who jumped ship for greener pastures

After months of haggling, angst and heartburn, Bihar leader Upendra Kushwaha has left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). What does this mean and does it even matter? Here is a quick primer on where he stands in Bihar.

While the Yadavs back Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, the Kurmis and the Dalits broadly support Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kuma. But there is one other caste which is strongly anti-Nitish. That is the Koeri, whose leader is Upendra Kushwaha, formerly Union minister of state ...