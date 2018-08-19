Uttar Pradesh govt to table supplementary demand for grants on August 27

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government will table its first of the current financial year on August 27, during the of the legislature, seeking additional funds for infrastructure and development projects in the state.

Although the size of the remains under wraps, it is expected to be around Rs 150 billion, considering the Annual tabled by the Adityanath government on February 16 was itself to the tune of over Rs 3.84 trillion.

is tabled to get the legislature's approval to meet additional expenses during the course of the financial year over ongoing or proposed projects.

The first of the last fiscal presented by the state government on December 18, 2017 had sought grants of Rs 114 billion, although the Annual Budget was of Rs 384 billion.

The state government is likely to provide liberal doses of funds for key sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, roads, social, and energy.

According to schedule, the bicameral UP legislature, comprising both Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, would hold sittings from August 23 to 31. On the opening day, the two houses are likely to pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and adjourn for the day. The two houses would conduct their respective businesses on the following day, on August 24.

After the break of two consecutive days, on Saturday and Sunday, the supplementary budget would be tabled in the two houses on August 27 for their approval after discussions and voting.

The speakers of both the houses have convened all-party meetings on August 21 to seek their support for the smooth conduct of the legislature. On the same day, the business advisory meeting would be held to chalk out the plan for the house, including setting of agendas and tabling of bills, including supplementary budget.

ALSO READ: UP has projects worth Rs 500 billion in the pipeline, says Yogi Adityanath

Considering 2018-19 is an election year, the BJP is most likely to seek liberal grants for the various development and infrastructure projects in the pipeline, including Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Bundelkhand Defence Corridor etc. The upcoming 2019 Kumbh Mela at Prayag, Allahabad could be provided more funds, since the government has decided to market it as a major tourism calendar.

Meanwhile, the opposition is gearing up to corner the Adityanath government over issues of law and order, employment, agricultural distress, sugarcane arrears etc.

With the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress perceptibly closing ranks to unitedly counter the rampaging election machinery of the BJP in UP, the Adityanath government would leave no stone unturned to spoil their strategy through populism and grants towards all public centric sectors of agriculture, health, education, drinking water, roads etc.