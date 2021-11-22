Uttarakhand Assembly election: BJP working hard against adversities

Many factors are working against the BJP in Uttarakhand before the Assembly elections, which are slated for early next year. The ubiquitous anti-incumbency remains at the top to unnerve the ruling party most.

The fact is that both the BJP and its main rival, the Congress, have never retained power in the hill state since 2002, after the state was formed in 2000. The BJP is beating the development drum this time more loudly to overcome many other hurdles besides anti-incumbency. While the party is claiming it is looking for a much bigger victory than in 2017, BJP observers are not ...