Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at hospital

Vice-President M and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday met (DMK) President at a private hospital in Chennai and enquired about his health with the attending doctors.

A statement issued by DMK said that Naidu and Purohit enquired about Karunanidhi's health with the attending doctors and family members, including the DMK supremo's son, M K Stalin, at the hospital.





In a bulletin on Saturday night, the hospital said that Karunanidhi's condition was stable, with ongoing active medical support.

The 94-year-old was admitted into the intensive care unit at at 1.30 am on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.



Following treatment, his blood pressure stabilised.

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan on Saturday told reporters that Karunanidhi would be in the hospital for two more days.