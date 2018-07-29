JUST IN
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at hospital

Karunanidhi was admitted into the intensive care unit at Kauvery Hospital on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

M Karunanidhi
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visit former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Supremo M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M Karunanidhi at a private hospital in Chennai and enquired about his health with the attending doctors.

A statement issued by DMK said that Naidu and Purohit enquired about Karunanidhi's health with the attending doctors and family members, including the DMK supremo's son, M K Stalin, at the hospital.

In a bulletin on Saturday night, the hospital said that Karunanidhi's condition was stable, with ongoing active medical support.

The 94-year-old was admitted into the intensive care unit at Kauvery Hospital at 1.30 am on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.


Following treatment, his blood pressure stabilised.

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan on Saturday told reporters that Karunanidhi would be in the hospital for two more days.

First Published: Sun, July 29 2018. 15:39 IST

