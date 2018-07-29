Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at hospital

-
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M Karunanidhi at a private hospital in Chennai and enquired about his health with the attending doctors.
A statement issued by DMK said that Naidu and Purohit enquired about Karunanidhi's health with the attending doctors and family members, including the DMK supremo's son, M K Stalin, at the hospital.
In a bulletin on Saturday night, the hospital said that Karunanidhi's condition was stable, with ongoing active medical support.
The 94-year-old was admitted into the intensive care unit at Kauvery Hospital at 1.30 am on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.
Following treatment, his blood pressure stabilised.
DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan on Saturday told reporters that Karunanidhi would be in the hospital for two more days.
