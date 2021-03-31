Vijayan govt's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates: Priyanka

general secretary Vadra on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that his government's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates.

"The people of are the real gold of the state. But the CM is busy smuggling gold and giving out fishing contracts to foreign companies. They're pursuing a corporate manifesto. Their agenda is to sell state assets to corporates," Vadra said in Karunagappalli while campaigning ahead of the assembly election in

She also said, "You have a choice between three types of of CPM which is repression, scam and violence. BJP which spreads hate and divisiveness; and Congress' politics of futuristic vision for Kerala. For 5 years, CPM was about fraud, fear and favouritism."

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

