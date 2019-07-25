Waiting for leadership's instruction on forming govt, says Yeddyurappa

A day after the Congress-JDS government lost the trust vote, BJP Karnataka President B S Yeddyurappa (pictured) said on Wednesday that he was awaiting instructions from his party central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government in the state.

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to three-week intense power struggle.

“I’m awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I’m waiting for it,” Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at its state headquarters “Keshava Krupa” in Bengaluru.

Noting that it was because of the blessings and cooperation of the RSS that he rose the ranks to become the chief minister of the state, he said, “I have come here to take blessings from elders of Sangh Parivar before taking next step.”



Soon after the JDS-Congress government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa on Tuesday had said he will meet the governor after consulting the party central leaders.

He had also written to BJP president Amit Shah last night.

“I am very much elated and pleased to disclose to you that we have defeated the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, paving the way for the formation of our party government in Karnataka,” Yeddyurappa’s letter to Shah read.

Stating that party’s 105 members stood like a “rock” with the party at this juncture, he said, “We had a testing time for the last couple of days for various political reasons, but overcame all those critical moments before defeating the confidence motion.

“Now, more than we the party members, people of the state are a relieved lot as they were fed up with the bad governance of the coalition setup,” Yeddyurappa added in his letter.