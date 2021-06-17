JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East

BJP govt worked more in 4 years in UP than SP and BSP in 15 years: Maurya
Business Standard

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to meet President Kovind today

The meeting will take place at 11 am at Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Topics
West Bengal | President of India | Ram Nath Kovind

ANI 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan today at 11

"Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Sudesh Dhankhar will call on President of India Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30 am," tweeted Dhankhar's office.

West Bengal Governor reached New Delhi on Tuesday night late.

Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 17 2021. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU